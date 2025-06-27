Carol Mendelsohn’s ‘The Faithful’ Sets March Premiere on Fox

Fox Entertainment’s upcoming Biblical event series “The Faithful” will debut on March 22, 2026.

The drama series, which begins production this summer in Rome and Matera, Italy, will air throughout the 2026 Easter and Passover season on Fox and next day on Hulu.

It will premiere on Fox from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT and air in three, two-hour installments leading into the finale on April 5.

“The Faithful” is a dramatization of the Book of Genesis as told through the eyes of the courageous and passionate, yet flawed women whose descendants would shape the future of faith as we know it today. It is about discovering and losing love, the challenges of marriage, the joys and heartbreak of children, confronting temptation, and finding faith.

Episodes will be told through the lens of five women’s interwoven stories from the The Old Testament: Sarah and her servant Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah, and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah and Rachel.

Per the show’s description: “Sarah, desperate for a child, takes an impassioned and complicated step through Hagar that forever alters her family’s path before experiencing an unexpected miracle late in life. Rebekah, intent on securing her favored child’s destiny, intervenes in her sons’ lives, setting into motion a legacy of sibling rivalry and division. And once inseparable sisters, Leah and Rachel become rivals in love and motherhood, building a fractured but foundational family whose descendants will carry the weight of history. Through longing, sacrifice, and perseverance, these women leave an enduring imprint on a story much bigger than their own.”

“The Faithful” is wholly owned by Fox Entertainment, produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global.

Under her first-look broadcast direct deal with Fox, Carol Mendelsohn (“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”) serves as executive producer along with Julie Weitz (“Game of Silence”) and René Echevarria (“Carnival Row,” “The 4400”), who penned the pilot and will also serve as showrunner.

The update comes after “The Faithful” was greenlit by Fox in May.