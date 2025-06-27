Carol Mendelsohn’s ‘The Faithful’ Sets March Premiere on Fox

The show dramatizes the Book of Genesis through the lens of five women’s stories from the The Old Testament

Carol Mendelsohn and the Fox Logo (Credit: Getty Images/Fox)
Carol Mendelsohn and the Fox Logo (Credit: Getty Images/Fox)

Fox Entertainment’s upcoming Biblical event series “The Faithful” will debut on March 22, 2026.

The drama series, which begins production this summer in Rome and Matera, Italy, will air throughout the 2026 Easter and Passover season on Fox and next day on Hulu.

It will premiere on Fox from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT and air in three, two-hour installments leading into the finale on April 5.

Carol Mendelsohn and the Fox Logo (Credit: Getty Images/Fox)
Read Next
Fox Greenlights Bible Event Series 'The Faithful' From Carol Mendelsohn

“The Faithful” is a dramatization of the Book of Genesis as told through the eyes of the courageous and passionate, yet flawed women whose descendants would shape the future of faith as we know it today. It is about discovering and losing love, the challenges of marriage, the joys and heartbreak of children, confronting temptation, and finding faith.  

Episodes will be told through the lens of five women’s interwoven stories from the The Old Testament: Sarah and her servant Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah, and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah and Rachel.     

Per the show’s description: “Sarah, desperate for a child, takes an impassioned and complicated step through Hagar that forever alters her family’s path before experiencing an unexpected miracle late in life. Rebekah, intent on securing her favored child’s destiny, intervenes in her sons’ lives, setting into motion a legacy of sibling rivalry and division. And once inseparable sisters, Leah and Rachel become rivals in love and motherhood, building a fractured but foundational family whose descendants will carry the weight of history. Through longing, sacrifice, and perseverance, these women leave an enduring imprint on a story much bigger than their own.”

Stephen Lang and Michael Iskander in "House of David."
Read Next
Faith-Based Studio Wonder Project to Launch Prime Video Streaming Service

“The Faithful” is wholly owned by Fox Entertainment, produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global. 

Under her first-look broadcast direct deal with Fox, Carol Mendelsohn (“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”) serves as executive producer along with Julie Weitz (“Game of Silence”) and René Echevarria (“Carnival Row,” “The 4400”), who penned the pilot and will also serve as showrunner.       

The update comes after “The Faithful” was greenlit by Fox in May.   

Nicolle Wallace, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld are mainstream news media figures tackling YouTube. (Christopher Smith for TheWrap)
Read Next
The Mainstream News Battle Hits YouTube: How Fox News, CNN, MSNBC Stack Up

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Comments