“Echoes,” the twisty twin thriller led by Michelle Monaghan, has defended its Netflix Top 10 crown for a second week, logging 36.6 million viewing hours.

Limited series “Devil in Ohio” premiered at No. 2 following its Sept. 2 release with 35.4 million hours viewed, leading Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” which slipped to third with 33.3 million hours viewed.

During the last week of August, “Echoes” led the English TV list with 68.5 million hours viewed, while “The Sandman” followed with 53.8 million viewing hours. The week prior, “The Sandman” held the top spot, while “Echoes” logged its first entry on the chart at No. 5 amid its debut.

Other notable entries for the week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 4 include the Arden Cho-starring legal dramedy “Partner Track,” which pulled into the fourth spot with 31.1 million hours viewed. For 15 weeks, “Stranger Things 4” has remained a contender on the list — this time around logging 20.3 million viewing hours and fifth place. Another heavy-hitter was “Manifest,” which took two spots on the Top 10 list, in anticipation of its fourth and final season premiere in November. It landed in seventh place and 10th for Seasons 1 and 3 respectively.

On the non-English TV list, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” topped the list and logged its ninth week with 48.8 million hours viewed. For English Films, “Me Time” — with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg — led with 56.6 million hours viewed. Meanwhile, on the non-English Films List, Danish thriller “Loving Adults” (29.9 million hours viewed) topped the list for the second week in a row.

The full English TV Top 10 list for the week Aug. 29-Sept. 4 is: