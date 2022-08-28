Now boarding for Flight 828: “Manifest” will be back with Season 4, Part 1 on Nov. 4, Netflix announced Sunday — 8/28 at 8:28 a.m. PT — in honor of the show’s time-warped airline journey. The two-part final season will contain 10 episodes each.

Netflix

Even though Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the world had aged five years by the time they touched down, with the crew and passengers’ loved ones grieving their loss and moving on. As the group’s realities became clear, a deeper mystery began to unfold.

Season 4’s synopsis is as follows: “Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.”

The show, which was saved by Netflix after it faced cancellation by NBC after three seasons, is created, showrun and executive produced by Jeff Rake. In June, the streamer released a sneak peek of the upcoming installment, which featured Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) going undercover at a shipping yard, looking for clues among the cargo holders.

The cast is rounded out by Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor and Daryl Edwards. Executive producers are Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein.