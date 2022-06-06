‘Manifest’ Season 4: Netflix Drops Sneak Peek Clip Revealing Michaela Going Undercover (Video)

After NBC canceled “Manifest” last June, Netflix swooped in to save the sci-fi series and is now preparing to roll out its upcoming fourth and final season in two parts. And on Monday, the streamer gave fans a first look clip.

In the sneak peek, released as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) goes undercover at a shipping yard, looking for clues among the cargo holders.

On Monday Netflix confirmed that each portion of Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes each.

Following the show’s cancellation, an online #SaveManifest fan campaign was launched. The show then debuted its back episodes on Netflix in July, where it would accrue more than 7 billion viewing minutes in the U.S. through late September. It also claimed the most-watched streaming title overall six times in that span, according to Nielsen. In late August of last year, Netflix announced that it had ordered a fourth and final season of the show.

When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they were all given a second chance. But as their new realities became clear, a deeper mystery unfolded and some of the returned passengers soon realized they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible, per a logline for the series.

“Manifest” is executive produced by Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Jeff Rake, David Frankel, Joe Chappelle and Len Goldstein. The series hails from Compari Entertainment, Jeff Rake Productions, Universal Television and Warner Bros. Television.