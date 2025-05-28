Ed Gale, Chucky and ‘Howard the Duck’ Actor, Dies at 61

Ed Gale, an actor best known for playing killer doll Chucky in the “Child’s Play” movies and the title character in “Howard the Duck,” has died at age 61.

TMZ reported that he died in hospice in Los Angeles on Tuesday. His niece, Kayse Gale announced the news in a Facebook. but did not list cause of death.

“It is with a heavy heart and a surprisingly light coffin (see what I did there?) that we announce the sudden passing of our uncle Ed Gale [who has] taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife,” she wrote alongside several pictures of the 3’4″ tall actor.

She said he “lit up the silver screens” in films including 1986’s “Howard the Duck” and 1989’s “Chopper Chicks in Zombie Town,” and boasted that he, “earn[ed] himself some serious street cred at every con he attended. Which he never stopped bragging about. Ever.”

According to Kayse, he appeared in more than 130 movies, TV shows and commercials in his career. “He enjoyed reminiscing about his glory days DJing at the Plainwell roller rink. He hated Bill Maher for no good reason … He had one hell of a laugh, and he will be missed,” she wrote.

She concluded the obit with the note, “Rest in love, you cranky bastard.”

Gale was born in Plainwell, Michigan, on August 23, 1963. According to his niece, he hitchhiked to Los Angeles with just “$41 and a dream.”

He guest starred on TV shows including “Bones,” “My Name is Earl,” “Grounded for Life,” and “Just Shoot Me!” and memorably appeared as “The Little Man” in the Coen Brothers comedy “O Brother, Where Art Thou?.”

Gale was confronted in 2023 by a California-based child advocacy group posing as 14-year-old boy and admitted on camera to engaging in explicit conversations with the decoy and other individuals he assumed to be underage. Though the LAPD was present, he was not arrested at the time due to his health condition, and no formal charges were ever filed.