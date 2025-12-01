Ed Weeks to Star in Vampire Comedy Pilot ‘Eternally Yours’ at CBS

Ed Weeks will star in CBS Studios’ upcoming comedy pilot “Eternally Yours” from “Ghosts” creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

“The Mindy Project” star will play Charles, one half of a vampire couple that have been together for 500 years. Charles and his wife Liz (who has yet to be cast) struggle to accept the fact that their daughter is dating a human.

Though the couple were nobility back in the Middle Ages, Charles is now a pencil pusher. He has to move his family every few years to avoid attracting attention to the fact that they never age. Charles is cynical and “disdains modernity and the weak-minded humans who inhabit it,” according to the official logline, which only makes matters worse when his daughter dates one.

Port and Wiseman will write and executive produce the pilot. The pilot was initially ordered as a development room, which started earlier this year and has since wrapped. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang will also executive produce the CBS Studios production.

Weeks is best known for his role as Dr. Jeremy Reed on “The Mindy Project.” He most recently starred opposite Meghann Fahy in “Drop.” His other credits include upcoming comedy “Damned If You Do,” HBO’s “The Leisure Class” and Paramount’s “French Girl.”

This is the second CBS comedy from the “Ghosts” showrunners. “Eternally Yours” will also be a single-camera comedy from the duo. “Ghosts” first premiered on CBS in 2021 and has since gone on to become one of the network’s most beloved and critically acclaimed shows. The series received a double renewal for its fifth and sixth season in February. Season 5 premiered in October.

“Eternally Yours” does not yet have a premiere date, but it is one of several new television properties from CBS in the works for its 2025-2026 season including the “FBI” spinoff series “CIA,” the “Yellowstone” spinoff centered around Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) “Y: Marshals” and the Matthew Gray Gubler drama “Einstein.”

Weeks is represented by Curate, WME and Yorn Levine.