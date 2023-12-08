Eddie Murphy’s New Christmas Movie Leads Streaming Top 10 | Charts

“Candy Cane Lane” took the #1 spot — one of just two slots that didn’t go to Netflix this week

Eddie Murphy stars in 'Candy Cane Lane'
The holiday season is in full swing when it comes to television viewing behaviors, as both streaming and linear charts saw their holiday programming top the charts, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. The annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” tree lighting in New York City, televised by NBC, delivered a big win for broadcast television, while Amazon’s Prime Video original film “Candy Cane Lane” scored the number one spot in streaming.

Audiences are clearly embracing the holiday season on linear television. This year’s Christmas special on NBC hosted by Kelly Clarkson featured performances and appearances by stars including Cher, David Foster, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce and more.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

