First Teaser for Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’: Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Are in a Pandemic Standoff

A24 has released the first teaser trailer for “Midsommar” filmmaker Ari Aster’s next film, and it’s predictably mystifying. Set in May 2020, “Eddington” is described as something of a Western that revolves around a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) that sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.

The teaser finds Phoenix’s character scrolling through coverage of said standoff on his phone, featuring video of characters played by Emma Stone and Austin Butler in snippets on Instagram.

Written and directed by Aster, the ensemble cast for “Eddington” also includes Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Amélie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Belleau.

Aster is coming off his ambitious 2023 comedy “Beau Is Afraid,” also starring Phoenix and also hailing from A24.

“Eddington” is set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May before opening in theaters on July 18.