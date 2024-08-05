Editors Guild Executive Director Cathy Repola Retiring After 32 Years

Cathy Repola announced her plans to retire as national executive director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild on Monday.

After 32 years working for the union, representing post-production professionals in the entertainment business, the vet will turn her focus to her personal life and officially leave the union in January 2025.

“Working for the Guild has been an extremely rewarding career,” Repola, who served as executive director since 2016, said in a statement. “I have always had a profound commitment to the Guild and our mission and a deep affinity for our members. Now, I have reached a place in my life where I want to shift my priorities to my loved ones and friends.”

The Guild’s Board of Directors unanimously endorsed Repola for her role in 2016. Since then, she represented Local 700 during the negotiations for a new three-year Basic Agreement, which was ratified in late July.

She also received the American Cinema Editors’ Heritage Award at the Society’s 70th ACE Eddie Awards in 2020.

“Cathy has been an indispensable leader for the Guild these past eight years. She has helped lead us successfully through some of the most hard-fought and intricate contract negotiations in our history, and through many challenging times, and done it all with remarkable courage and grace. Whoever succeeds her will have some very big shoes to fill,” Guild president Alan Heim said.

Heim will appoint a search committee to find a replacement for Repola. The final candidate is subject to approval by the Guild’s Board of Directors.

Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, voted to ratify their contract July 18, which went into effect Aug. 1.

The two new bargaining agreements increased protections for its members against artificial intelligence and raised minimum wages. This ratification came after three months of negotiations between IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The AMPTP is set to return to the bargaining table, this time with the Animation Guild on Aug. 12.