Effie T Brown, Gabrielle Union and Taraji P Henson to Produce Film Based on Graphic Novel ‘Sorcerority’

Effie T. Brown, Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson are teaming up to produce a film adaptation of a fantasy graphic novel called “Sorcerority.”

Brown’s Gamechanger Films, which secured the rights to the book earlier this year, will partner with Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions and Henson’s TPH Entertainment on the film adaptation of “Sorcerority.” The three companies will develop the graphic novel for the big screen based on the book co-written by Mikhail Sebastian and George Watson from 2018.

“Sorcerority” chronicles the story of a young African American girl, who, following in the footsteps of her late mother, enrolls into a historically African American coven and university of magic. She soon discovers her enrollment into the school may not be entirely of her own choosing, but rather the calculated actions of a higher authority. In between her studies, she uncovers her familial connection to the school’s mysterious past, as well as her pivotal role in its future.

Effie T. Brown will be producing on behalf of Gamechanger, Gabrielle Union will produce alongside Kian Gass, who will oversee from I’ll Have Another Productions, and Taraji P. Henson and Christine Conley will produce on behalf of TPH Entertainment.

“Taraji and I have been looking for a project to work on together for a few years now and I’m excited to be partnering with her, TPH Productions and Gamechanger Films on this project. I’m looking forward to bringing this graphic novel to the big screen,” Union said.

“I created TPH Entertainment as a way to help push forward stories that better represent what our society looks like and to help share voices that may not have been given the opportunity to be heard. Joining incredible, like-minded women like Effie and Gabrielle on this exciting adaptation is a thrill for me and I cannot wait to begin this journey with them,” Henson said.

Gamechanger is behind another film that will star Union, a recently announced project from director Elegance Bratton called “The Inspection” that will star Jeremy Pope and will be co-financed and distributed by A24. Gamechanger also recently consulted on Amazon Studios’ inclusion policy and playbook initiative for its content and productions – a testament to its leadership in elevating projects by and about underserved communities including women, people of color, LGBTQ+ and people with disabilities across all platforms.

“I could not have imagined a better equipped or more inspiring dream team of female producing partners than Gabrielle and Taraji on a project about such powerful black women. ‘Sorcerority’s’ depiction of black girl magic and sisterhood offers such a fresh and unexpected perspective, and we can’t wait to bring Mikhail and George’s beautiful graphic novel to life,” Brown said.

Gabrielle Union is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners, Patti Felker and The Lede Company. Taraji P. Henson is represented by M88, Ziffren Law and The Lede Company.