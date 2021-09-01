Common to Star in Boxing Film ‘The Faith of Long Beach’ From ‘Snowfall’ Creator

Common, the rapper, songwriter and actor, will star in and produce “The Faith of Long Beach,” an upcoming boxing film from the creator of “Snowfall” Eric Amadio.

Amadio will write and direct the film for producer Everlast Pictures. And Common and Marie Cisco will also produce the film for their banner Stardust alongside Adonis Tountas and Garrett Weaver for Everlast.

“The Faith of Long Beach” follows a soft-spoken street fighter raised in a group home in Long Beach, California, who is torn between his street-life past and a promising future when he attempts to move beyond backyard brawls and follow his estranged father’s footsteps into the world of professional boxing. Common in the film will play Clifton Battles, a washed up boxing trainer forced to face his questionable past when he decides to train the young street fighter as a legitimate boxer.

“Marie and I are excited to be partnering with an inspiring artist like Adonis. We believe this project has a fresh point of view and with Eric on board to write and direct, it will be a raw and transformative story,” Common said in a statement.

“I’ve had this story idea for a few years and always envisioned Common playing an important role,” Tountas said in a statement. “So I am extremely humbled and thrilled to be working with him on this. After watching ‘Snowfall’ and being a fan of Eric’s work, he’s exactly who I wanted to bring this powerful story to life.”

Common most recently starred in season two of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series “Never Have I Ever.” He will next be seen starring opposite Keke Palmer and Jonny Lee Miller in “Alice.” And he’s meant to release his next album “A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2” on September 10 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Amadio is the creator of the FX series “Snowfall,” and following “The Faith of Long Beach,” he’ll direct the international crime thriller “La Collezione.”

Common is represented by UTA, Grandview, The Lede Company and Myman Greenspan Fox. Amadio is represented by Management 360, ICM, and Ziffren.