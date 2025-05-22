‘Elden Ring’ Live-Action Movie in the Works at A24 With Director Alex Garland

Alex Garland is set to write and direct a live-action film adaptation of FromSoftware Inc.’s world-renowned video game “Elden Ring” for A24 and Bandai Namco Entertainment, the companies announced on Thursday.

“Elden Ring” was created under the guidance of FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin, author of the fantasy novel series, “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

“Elden Ring” is an action RPG set in an authentic dark fantasy world. The game allows players to explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges. Combining the development capabilities of FromSoftware and the marketing power of Bandai Namco Entertainment’s overseas network, this title was released on Feb. 25, 2022, and has shipped more than 30 million units worldwide.

The film will be produced by Peter Rice alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich from DNA, and George R. R. Martin and Vince Gerardis.

An “Elden Ring” spinoff, “Elden Ring Nightreign,” is set for simultaneous worldwide release on May 30. The title is an action game where players co-operate to overcome a variety of challenging situations.

While carrying over elements from “Elden Ring,” such as weapons and enemies, the game has been redesigned to provide players with a completely new gameplay experience. Players will choose from a cast of unique characters to face off against a new threat.