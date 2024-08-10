‘Elio’: Zoe Saldana Joins Pixar Film as Elio’s Aunt

Next summer, Pixar will head to outer space with the sci-fi adventure “Elio,” and fans at the D23 Expo got a first look at the upcoming film.

The attendees were greeted by a liquid tech computer whose name is an indistinguishable electronic sound, who introduced lead star Yonas Kibreab, who in turn announced that “Avatar” star Zoe Saldana is joining the cast as Elio’s aunt.

In a sneak peek, we see Elio longing for aliens to take him to outer space, while his aunt tells him that his real life isn’t in the stars, but on Earth. Of course, that changes when Elio is beamed up to the Communiverse, an intergalactic utopia that is looking to add the people of Earth to its ranks.

“Elio” will be released in summer 2025.