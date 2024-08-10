‘Zootopia 2’: Ke Huy Quan to Play Gary the Snake

Attendees at the D23 Expo got their first look at the return of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde in “Zootopia 2,” the sequel to the 2016 Academy Award winning hit that will be released in theaters November 2025.

Introduced with a plethora of furry puns on other Disney films, including “Dead-Mule and Wolf-erine,” star Ginnifer Goodwin came out to present a preview of what’s to come.

In the sequel, reptiles will join the mammals of Zootopia, including Gary, a snake played by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan. Gary is a wanted snake that Judy and Nick are hunting down.

In a sneak peek clip, Judy and Nick are snooping around a new town called Marsh Market to find leads on where Gary may be. They’re helped by a gopher who talks with a walrus named Bub…who gives them no help.

“Zootopia” grossed $1 billion at the global box office in the spring of 2016 and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The film also led to a series of animated shorts called “Zootopia+” released for Disney+ and is now featured as a major portion of the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman and Idris Elba are among the voice cast set to return for the sequel, along with directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore.