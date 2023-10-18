‘Elite’ to End With Season 8 at Netflix

“Elite” Season 8, which is currently in production at Netflix, will be the long-running Spanish teen drama’s last. The news was confirmed by the streamer via social media.

“We ended on a high note,” creator Carlos Montero said during a press conference. “Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons. Élite changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it.”

Élite has been renewed for an eighth and final season — and Season 7 premieres this Friday! pic.twitter.com/sVNwrCvsd9 — Netflix (@netflix) October 18, 2023

The announcement comes after Season 8 was confirmed in July and just two days before the show’s Season 7 premiere.

“Elite” Season 7 will tackle mental health and how people neglect it out of fear or ignorance.

The season will follow Omar living a new life at the university and far away from Las Encinas, but he is unable to move on from the guilt he feels for Samuel’s death and the suffering from that period, prompting him to undergo therapy. Thanks to an internship, he decides to return to the school where everything happened to confront his demons face to face, where he discovers that the rest of the students are also silently battling their own.

The upcoming season, which is produced by Zeta Studios, will feature new cast members including Ane Rot (“Killer Book Club”) and Nuno Gallego (“UPA Next”). Mina el Hammani, who played Nadia during the show’s first three seasons, will also reprise her role for Season 8.

The cast also includes Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Álex Pastrana, André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou, Manu Ríos, Mirela Balic, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Ivan Mendes, Alejandro Albarracin and Maribel Verdu.