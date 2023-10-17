“The Fall of the House of Usher” star Rahul Kohli expressed his gratitude to the crew of the Mike Flanagan’s horror miniseries released last week on Netflix — but did so without technically breaking the rules of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

“When a film or series is released its usually an opportunity not only for self-promotion and promotion for our work, but a celebration of the collective efforts of everyone involved and a moment to show our appreciation for our crew,” Kohli wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Kohli did not call out “The Fall of the House of Usher” by its name at any point in the statement, instead noting that “the release of our most recent project coincided with the ongoing strikes.” As he recognized crew teams from across the production, he insisted that his message is not a “promotion” of the show, which would break the strike rules instituted by the actors’ guild.

“As a SAG member, I stand with my union and will continue to not post promotional materials or be involved with media interviews for struck studios until the AMPTP meet our union’s demands,” Kohli wrote. “But I’m also just a colleague who worked with an incredible crew, who right now are having [to wait] to find out when they can return to work. And the strikes should not prohibit me from isolating them from all of this and showing my gratitude.”

In place of “promotion” for the project, Kohli thanked everyone he had worked with, giving a special shout-out to “the folks that were the first in and last out, that had to follow COVID protocols in order to keep our sets free of cases [and those] that didn’t see their families for 6-7 months.

“This is normally a time where the spotlight and focus is on the finished product and the faces presented to the public, but without our production crew, casting, costumes, hair and makeup, transport, location team, catering, construction, post-production crew and everyone else I failed to mention, we would just be a bunch of weirdos playing pretend in private,” Kohli continued. “You make it real. You’re the reasons these shows get made.”

As the SAG-AFTRA strike rages into its third month, striking actors continue to be prohibited from engaging in any promotion or discussion of past, present and future projects from a struck studio.

SAG-AFTRA did not immediately respond to request for comment on this story.

“Thank you, and thank you for your patience during this time,” he concluded. “I look forward to seeing you all on set again soon, as soon as possible.”