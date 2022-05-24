Screen Media has acquired the North American rights out of the Cannes market to “Christmas in the Caribbean,” a romantic comedy that stars Elizabeth Hurley, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

The film comes from MSR Media International and is written and directed by Philippe Martinez (“A Week in Paradise,” “One Year Off,” “Father Christmas Is Back”). Screen Media is planning a day-and-date theatrical and on-demand release for the film beginning in November of this year.

“Christmas in the Caribbean” follows a woman named Rachel, who is left at the altar by her fiancé and decides to take her best friends on her honeymoon to the Caribbean, where she gets her groove on and finds love on the beach. Nathalie Cox co-wrote the film and also co-stars, as does Caroline Quentin.

“Christmas in the Caribbean” is also a reunion between Martinez and Hurley, who worked together on Hurley’s most recent film “Father Christmas Is Back” from last year.

The film is produced by Martinez and Alan Latham and executive produced by Karinne Behr, Lee Beasley, Jacob Katsman, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Danny Chan, David Nagelberg, Katharyn Howe and Logan Taylor. Financing is provided by Sherborne Media.

“’Christmas in the Caribbean’ was my fourth film shot in the beautiful islands of St. Kitts and Nevis with my dear friend and exceptional artist Elizabeth Hurley. I am so happy to have the fantastic team at Screen Media come on board to distribute ‘Christmas in the Caribbean’ – they are the ideal partner to introduce this romantic comedy to audiences in the U.S.,” Martinez said.

“The title of ‘Christmas in the Caribbean’ really says it all for us,” Screen Media said in a statement. “We love the stunning tropical setting of the film, the romantic ‘second chance at love’ storyline blended with a holiday-themed story of togetherness, and of course, the striking cast led by the inimitable Elizabeth Hurley.”

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul company, recently acquired the action film “Code Name Banshee” starring Antonio Banderas, Jaime King and Tommy Flanagan and “The Locksmith” starring Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames. They recently released Gigi Gaston’s “9 Bullets” starring Lena Headey and Sam Worthington.

Katharyn Howe, vice president of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Screen Media, negotiated the deal with Karinne Behr, chief executive officer of MSR Media International and Philippe Martinez.