Elizabeth Olsen says she still hasn’t seen the latest Marvel film even after the theatrical and streaming premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” despite her starring role as Wanda Maximoff.

Before the premiere of “Doctor Strange,” Olsen mentioned to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday night’s show, she had come down with a cold and then missed the event. Disney then provided Olsen with a screener to watch before the film’s streaming premiere on Disney+, she said, but the screener was “just distracting.”

Unlike a few Hollywood actors, Olsen does prefer to watch her performances in order “to study something so [she] can figure out how to make it better.” However, Olsen’s process was quickly nixed. “I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it,” she told Fallon. “And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.”

As Fallon explained to the audience, screeners are typically watermarked to prevent those with access from bootlegging them to illegally sell. Olsen said although this particular screener was just for her, the exclusivity didn’t help her viewing process. “My name was on it and the exact time and date. It’s just distracting,” she said.

Olsen questioned Fallon and the logistics of bootlegging. “How do you even do that? Who do you even send it to? How do you even record it on a computer?” she said.

The two discussed how Olsen could finally watch “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” now that it is streaming on Disney+ (hopefully the MCU star watches in time for the July premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder”).

Olsen, who was on “The Tonight Show” to promote her new children’s book “Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective,” has learned through her several years within the MCU — and the watermarked screeners — that Marvel demands their stars remain very quiet about present and future projects. Even so, Fallon probed Olsen about possibly reprising her character Wanda Maximoff. “They don’t tell me anything about my fate. I should come back. But I really, I don’t know. I want fans to be so aggressive and terrify [Marvel] into doing it,” Olsen said.