Elizabeth Olsen’s Emmys Dress Was Designed by Her Sisters and Fans Are Freaking Out

Elizabeth Olsen was one of the few stars who didn’t opt for a bright color when it came to her Emmys dress this year, but don’t worry, fans promptly started freaking out when they saw the look. It wasn’t so much the dress itself though, as it was who designed it: Olsen’s older sisters.

Olsen’s dress came from The Row, the fashion line started by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2006. The two designed the dress themselves, and it certainly seemed to stay true to The Row’s mission of combining “a timeless perspective with subtle attitudes which form an irreverent classic signature. The Row’s collections also explore the strength of simplistic shapes that speak to discretion and are based on uncompromising quality.”

But really, fans were just in their feels over the trio of sisters supporting each other on such a big night.

“Yeah, everything’s fine. I’m just crying because Mary-Kate and Ashley designed Elizabeth Olsen’s dress for the #Emmys,” freelance writer Shelby Elpers tweeted.

Yeah, everything’s fine. I’m just crying because Mary-Kate and Ashley designed Elizabeth Olsen’s dress for the #Emmys. https://t.co/XOfhRY54cB — Shelby Elpers (@shelbbs247) September 19, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for her role of Wanda Maximoff in Marvel and Disney+’s “WandaVision.” Her nod was just one of 23 nominations that the show scored heading into the night.

Olsen was nominated alongside her co-stars Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn, and has teased that “WandaVision” was a direct set-up for her next appearance in the MCU, in “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.”

“Without ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Doctor Strange’ wouldn’t make sense,” Olsen told TheWrap in July. “I do feel like it fully leads into where we find her. It feels totally connected to the series.”

You can check out more emotional reactions to Olsen’s Emmys look below.

Elizabeth Olsen is wearing an outfit designed by her sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen to the Emmys and I am literally a PUDDLE of tears right now pic.twitter.com/GqcMWSoNzi — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) September 19, 2021

／ I’m ugly crying so hard over Elizabeth Olsen wearing a dress designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley. I love them so much. — not ashley olsen. (@ashlcyolsen) September 19, 2021

remember when people didn’t know who elizabeth olsen was and referred to her as “the other olsen sister” and now she’s walking the red carpet an emmy-nominated actress in a dress mary kate and ashley designed for her #Emmys pic.twitter.com/r9MCF5Yg2D — faith (@sixofkvnej) September 19, 2021