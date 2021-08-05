Ellen Burstyn to Return as Bernadette Stabler in ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn will guest star in “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” reprising her role as Bernadette Stabler, the mother of Detective Elliot Stabler.

Burstyn previously won an Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for the role, which she originally played on a 2008 episode of “Law & Order: SVU.”

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” stars Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler.

Creator Dick Wolf serves as executive producer alongside Fred Berner, Terry Miller, Arthur Forney, Christopher Meloni, Peter Jankowski and Ilene Chaiken. Chaiken is the series’ showrunner. The series is produced by is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Season 2 of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will premiere Thursday, Sept. 23, with Burstyn’s episode airing later this fall.

Burstyn recently joined Universal’s new “Exorcist” trilogy with Leslie Odom Jr., which will find her reprising her role from the original horror film. Burstyn was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her performance in the 1973 film “The Exorcist.” She recently starred in the romantic comedy “Queen Bees” with James Caan, a film that follows the love story of two seniors living inside a retirement community.

Burstyn is repped by UTA and MGMT Entertainment.