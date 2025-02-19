Ellen Pompeo Confronted by Child Protective Services in First Trailer for ‘Good American Family’

Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass fear they may be getting conned by their 7-year-old adopted daughter with dwarfism in Hulu’s “Good American Family.”

The actress’ first television leading role since “Grey’s Anatomy” finds her in a pickle as her altruistic heart is put to the test. Based on the true story of Natalia Grace, the eight-episode series attempts to tell the story from multiple perspectives, causing viewers to second guess themselves along with the characters.

“She’s choosing to con us. You’re choosing to believe her,” Pompeo as Kristine Bennett tells her husband Michael, played by Duplass.

As the Bennetts raise Natalia alongside their three biological children, a mystery emerges around her age and background as they begin to suspect she may not be who she says she is. The couple then starts to defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat while she fights her own battle that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom.

Child protective services even show up at the Bennett house as questions grow. Newcomer Imogen Faith Reid plays Natalia Grace in the new series – her first television role to date. Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue and Jenny O’Hara also appear as recurring guest stars.

“Good American Family” aims to subvert audience’s expectations and portray how media representation, biases and trauma can play a significant part in public perception.

The series is created and executive produced by Katie Robbins, who also co-showruns with Sarah Sutherland. Pompeo executive produced the series through her production banner Calamity Jane with Laura Holstein. Andrew Stearn, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner and Mike Epps also serve as EPs.

“Good American Family” premieres March 19 on Hulu.