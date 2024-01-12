You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information.

Investigation Discovery’s “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace” has been watched by over 10 million viewers across linear and streaming — ranking as the No. 1 series on Max in its premiere week and among the most successful returning series in the platform’s history.

The milestone follows the launch of the docuseries’ second installment, “Natalia Speaks,” on Jan. 1, offering exclusive access to Natalia Grace Barnett as she shared her story and confronted the accusations from her former adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett head on.

“Natalia Speaks” was ID’s highest-rated series since “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace” premiered in May 2023, and drove the network to rank as the #1 non-sports cable network among women ages 25-54.

Initially assumed to be a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, a rare bone growth disorder that can result in skeletal abnormalities as well as issues with hearing and vision, Natalia was adopted by the Barnetts in 2010. But the happy family dynamic soured when allegations against Natalia were brought by the Barnetts that Natalia was an adult masquerading as a child with intent to harm their family. In 2013, Natalia was discovered living on her own which ignited an investigation that led to Michael and Kristine’s arrest and a firestorm of questions.

Picking up where the finale of “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace” left off, “Natalia Speaks” retraced her adoption saga and the Barnett’s allegations from Natalia’s perspective, offering insight into what really went on behind closed doors in the Barnett’s home. It also featured an explosive and emotionally charged sit-down between Natalia and adoptive father Michael Barnett — the first time the two had spoken since his trial.

Additionally, the project revealed previously unseen evidence and footage, as well as new theories and testimony from an array of voices — including the retired FBI agents who initially investigated Natalia’s case, genetic experts who helped determine Natalia’s true age, the Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Jackie Starbuck who handled Michael’s case during the October 2022 trial — and showcased her life with her new adoptive family, Bishop Antown and Cynthia Mans.

“The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks” is produced for Investigation Discovery by Hot Snakes Media.