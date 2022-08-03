Ellen Pompeo is taking on her first acting role outside of “Grey’s Anatomy” in nearly two decades. The actress will be starring in an untitled Hulu project inspired by a true story.

The drama, which Pompeo is also executive producing under her Calamity Jane production banner, is about a Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

“As they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that’s fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage,” per a logline from the streamer.

The eight-episode limited series hails from ABC Signature. Katie Robbins is writing and executive producing, and Erin Levy will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Pompeo will be scaling back her involvement in Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” in order to accommodate the role, according to Deadline. She will only appear in eight episodes of the upcoming season. The move is in line with recent developments in Pompeo’s storyline over the past two seasons as Meredith Grey.

Meredith spent most of Season 17 in a medically induced coma after contracting COVID-19, and she was in Minnesota studying Parkinson’s disease for much of Season 18. It remains to be seen how Meredith’s involvement at Grey Sloan Memorial will be scaled back in accordance with Pompeo’s other obligations, since her character agreed not to move to Minnesota full time at the end of Season 18.

Last year, Pompeo spoke about her post-“Grey’s” plans, saying that she was unlikely to venture into filmmaking but “probably will do some streaming television.” She added: “I’m just trying to play in some different areas and do a few new things but I’m sure I’ll act again.”