The cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” is gearing up for Season 19.

Caterina Scorsone, who plays Amelia Shepherd, shared on Twitter over the weekend that she’d received the script for the first episode of the season and was preparing to begin production.

“Memorizing lines for #1901. It’s here. There will be updates,” she wrote. “The classic cast is ready and revving. The new cast additions are exciting and gorgeous. Inside and out. Here we go.”

Scorsone is no doubt referring to the five cast members who will comprise the newest class of surgical residents at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis have been added to Season 19.

Season 18 of the long-running drama series ended with Grey Sloan losing its surgical residency accreditation. It seems this new crop of residents will be helping the doctors rebuild the program after a string of high-profile missteps that forced the current class of residents to pack up their lockers.

Season 19 of “Grey’s” premieres on ABC on October 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.