Harry Shum Jr. to Join ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast for Season 19

ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” has added “Glee” alum Harry Shum Jr. to the cast of its upcoming 19th season. Shum is one of five new actors brought on to the long-running medical series created by Shonda Rhimes.

Shum will play Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant first-year surgical resident at Grey-Sloan. Kwan is described as generous by nature, competitive to a fault, naturally gifted and used to winning at everything. A family crisis interfered with his career plans, and now he’s got a lot to prove.

Shum joins Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis as new cast members playing first-year surgical residents for the upcoming 19th season. In the Season 18 finale, Grey-Sloan began to rebuild its resident program, which explains the influx of new cast members. “Grey’s Anatomy” averaged 4 million live weekly viewers and a .63 rating in the key 18-49 demographic last season.

In addition to “Glee,” Shum is known for Freeform’s “Shadowhunters and Netflix’s “Love Hard.” He also appeared in the recent indie film hit from A24 “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Deadline first reported the news.