Elliot Page (Oscar-nominee for “Juno” and star of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy”) and Hillary Baack (“Sound of Metal) will star in “Close to You.” The new film from the BAFTA-winning writer/director Dominic Savage (“The Escape” and “I am Ruth”) will be co-financed by Kindred Spirit, with Anita Gou and Sam Intili executive producing alongside Rolling Dice’s Nai Vazirani.

Executive producers include Matt Jordan Smith of Page’s PageBoy Productions. Producers are Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee who developed the project under their Me + You Productions banner in the UK and Daniel Bekerman and Chris Yurkovich of Good Question Media in Canada. Savage and Page are also producing after conceiving and co-authoring the story together.

Principal photography was recently completed in Canada. The picture stars Page as Sam, who has a fluke encounter with an old friend (Baack) on his way home to a family reunion which will force him to confront long-buried memories. UTA Independent Film Group will represent worldwide rights for the film.

Page said: “I’m proud to have worked with Dominic and Hillary on this beautiful film. It’s been a pleasure collaborating with them and the incredibly talented cast and crew. I look forward to sharing it with audiences soon.”

Savage commented: “It has been a remarkable experience to collaborate with Elliot Page on this very special and unique film about love, identity and family. I’m so proud of what we have achieved with the film. It has been an honor to work with Elliot to bring this very poignant, personal and important story to life and to the screen.”

Kindred Spirit’s Anita Gou and Sam Intili said, “Dominic and Elliot’s story about love and belonging immediately resonated with us when we first heard about Close to You. This film is an act of pure trust and collaboration between the two of them. Dominic grants his actors the opportunity to explore their craft in a radical way and we can’t wait for audiences to see the power and vulnerability in Elliot’s performance.”

Page’s memoir and literary debut, “Pageboy,” published worldwide earlier this month, chronicling his revelations of being queer and trans in the public eye. Page’s production company, PageBoy Productions is also producing “Backspot,” a queer cheerleading film, which just wrapped production.

Baack has appeared onstage with companies such as The Barrow Group and Deaf West, as well as series such as “Switched at Birth” and “Little America.” Feature films include “The East,” “Sound of Metal” and “You & Me,” which she also co-wrote and produced. She will co-star in the upcoming feature Clybourne Park, with Sarah Paulson, Martin Freeman, and Anthony Mackie. Behind the camera, Hillary worked on “CODA” and is now in development on “Helen,” her directorial debut about Helen Keller.