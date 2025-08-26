Alex Gibney’s ‘Musk’ Documentary Gets Theatrical Release From Bleecker Street

“Musk” is headed to the big screen.

Bleecker Street has teamed with HBO Documentary Films and Universal Pictures Content Group (UPCG) on Alex Gibney’s new film “Musk.”

According to the press release, the doc is “an incisive look behind the legend of Elon Musk” that “continues to grow in scope as the story evolves, and Bleecker, Gibney’s Jigsaw, its partners in HBO and UPCG along with Anonymous Content, Closer Media and Double Agent, will work to unveil a rich portrait, even as history unfolds in real-time.”

Gibney’s recent documentaries include “Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos,” “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” and “The Crime of the Century” (about the opioid epidemic). Earlier films that fall in line with “Musk” include “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley” and the Oscar-nominated “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room.”

Bleecker CEO Kent Sanderson and fellow executives Tyler DiNapoli and Myles Bender previously worked with Gibney on “We Steal Secrets,” the 2013 documentary about Julian Assange released by Focus Features and Universal Pictures International.

“Musk” is produced by Gibney, Jessie Deeter and Erin Edeiken from Jigsaw Productions; Zhang Xin and Joey Marra from Closer Media; Nick Shumaker and Jessica Grimshaw from Anonymous Content; and Dana O’Keefe from Double Agent. Executive producers include New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann; Richard Perello from Jigsaw; William Horberg from Closer Media; David Levine from Anonymous Content; and Kent Sanderson and Miranda King for Bleecker Street.

The deal was negotiated by Bleecker Street’s Miranda King and Avy Eschenasy, with Nick Shumaker of Anonymous Content on behalf of the filmmakers. HBO Documentary Films previously pre-bought North American streaming and TV rights and Black Bear is handling international sales for the film and handled the deal with Universal Pictures Content Group.

A release date has yet to be set, though “Musk” will debut theatrically before it arrives on HBO and HBO Max.