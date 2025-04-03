Elon Musk ‘Not Even Close to Done’ With DOGE, JD Vance Says

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News on Thursday that Elon Musk is “not even close to done” with the Department of Government Efficiency, even as the Tesla CEO approaches the end of his official stint advising the Trump administration.

The vice president, during an interview with Lawrence B. Jones on “Fox & Friends,” said Musk agreed to formally help the White House for roughly six months; Musk signed a 130-day contract to work as a “special government employee,” following President Trump’s inauguration in January. But even after he departs his official role, Musk “is going to remain a friend and an advisor,” Vance said.

“Of course he’s going to continue to be an advisor,” he reiterated. “And by the way, the work of DOGE is not even close to done — the work of Elon is not even close to done.”

Vance’s comments come a day after Politico reported “insiders and many outside allies have become frustrated with his unpredictability” and view Musk as a “political liability.” Politico added that President Trump has been telling insiders that Musk would be “stepping back” soon.

The VP even scoffed at that report on Thursday, calling it “total fake news.”

“DOGE has got a lot of work to do, and yeah, that work is going to continue after Elon leaves,” Vance said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also pushed back on Politico’s report on Wednesday. Leavitt said Musk will “depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.”

Musk has been spearheading DOGE for President Trump as the new department has went on a cost-cutting spree within the federal government. He has repeatedly said he is aiming to cut $1 trillion from the annual budget — which is about 15% of what the government spent in 2024.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has been criticized by several Democratic politicians, including Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who called Musk “not smart” — for his push to cut the bureaucracy.

Musk, during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News last week, said he does not expect his official role within the Trump administration to extend beyond his 130-day contract.

“I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion within that timeframe,” he noted.

The DOGE website estimates it has cut $140 billion from the federal bureaucracy to date. You can watch Vance’s full interview, above.