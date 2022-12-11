Elon Musk, who recently halted Twitter’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, claimed Sunday that leading immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci should be prosecuted.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” the Twitter boss wrote early Sunday in a statement that both attacked Fauci and appeared to mock the clarification of pronouns used by the transgender community and beyond.

Following his suggestion, Twitter users revisited the Tesla CEO’s prediction that the COVID-19 pandemic would see “close to zero new cases in [the] US too by end of April” — 2020.

Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

While it is largely unclear why Musk is targeting Fauci, Musk seems to be suspicious that Fauci might advise President Joe Biden to institute another COVID-19 lockdown — a prediction that does not align with the falling COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations in recent months — after posting a photoshopped image of Fauci and Biden.

Just weeks ago, Twitter quietly stopped enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy, doing so without a formal announcement of the new policy. Instead, users noticed a change to the company’s COVID-19 misinformation page, which now reads, “effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy.”

After committing to preventing “harming misinformation” about COVID-19 through content moderation during early moments of the pandemic, the company challenged 11.72 million accounts, suspended 11,230 and removed more than 97,674 pieces of content worldwide as of Sept. 2022.

Though Fauci has not responded directly to Musk’s comments, he recently called out the “cowardly” internet trolls who have harassed himself and his family during the pandemic in an interview with the BBC.

“These people who troll about, they harass my wife and my children because they can figure out where they live and what their phone number is,” Fauci said on BBC’s “Americast” podcast.

And on this week’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” Fauci said he is ready to face investigations that incoming Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer and others have promised when they take control of the House.

“If I become a punching bag, I’m a punching bag. But I am very happy to testify before any congressional oversight committee, I have nothing to hide, I have I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done,” the doctor said. “So you know, it’s going to be inconvenient if they actually are out there, essentially threatening to make my life miserable. But it’s, I mean, I’m going to do what I need to do, and that is cooperate fully, because we have nothing to hide at all.”

On Aug. 22, Dr. Fauci announced that in December he will step down as director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.