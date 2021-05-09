Elon Musk’s ‘SNL’ Blasts Off With a 33% Jump in Early TV Ratings

Turns out, Elon Musk at the forefront is good for business. Who knew? (OK, so Tesla knew.)

The Tesla and SpaceX frontman’s “SNL” hosting debut tied for third-highest this season with a 4.8 household live + same day rating, according to Nielsen’s household numbers.

That’s a 33.3% increase over the past three original “Saturday Night Live” Season 46 episodes — March 27 hosted by Maya Rudolph, April 3 hosted by Daniel Kaluuya and April 10 hosted by Carey Mulligan — which each had a 3.6 household rating.

Musk’s episode also drew in a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, putting it in third in that category and tied for third in overall ratings with the Oct. 24 episode hosted by Adele.



The season-high came from the Election Week “SNL,” when Dave Chappelle emceed the show to a 5.7 household rating. The Oct. 3, 2020 Season 46 premiere, hosted by Chris Rock, got a 5.4. Those rankings remain the same in later, more stable Nielsen numbers. So far, “SNL” is enjoying its most watched season in four years with two episodes left to air.

Musk’s musical guest was Miley Cyrus, her sixth time performing that task for the show. Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy will host the final two episodes of the season.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.