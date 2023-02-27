‘Elvis,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Glass Onion’ Win Costume Designers Guild Awards

“Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” have won the feature-film awards at the 25th anniversary Costume Designers Guild Awards, which took place on Monday night in Los Angeles.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” won in the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category over its fellow Oscar costume nominee “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” won in the Excellence in Contemporary Film category and “Elvis” won in the Excellence in Period Film category over Oscar nominees “Babylon” and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

In the television categories, winners were “House of the Dragon,” “Wednesday,” “The Crown” and “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

Also at the ceremony, actors Bette Midler and Angela Bassett were honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and the Spotlight Award, respectively. Costume designer Deborah L. Scott received the Career Achievement Award and Rachael M. Stanley was given the Distinguished Service Award.

Since the Costume Designers Guild Awards began in 1998, one of its winners has gone on to win the Academy Award for Best Costume Design about half the time, though the two groups have agreed slightly more often than that in recent years. Winners in the CDG’s period category have won the Oscar most frequently, followed by sci-fi/fantasy winners. No winner in the contemporary category has ever won the Oscar.

The ceremony took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel and was hosted by Tituss Burgess.

The winners:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Shirley Kurata

Excellence in Contemporary Film: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film: “Elvis” – Catherine Martin

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television: “House of the Dragon”: “The Heirs of the Dragon” – Jany Temime

Excellence in Contemporary Television: “Wednesday”: “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

Excellence in Period Television: “The Crown”: “Ipatiev House” – Amy Roberts

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”: “Girl Run That Sh*t Back” – Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert

Excellence in Short Form Design: Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas