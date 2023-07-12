Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”) shared she has plans to take a break from acting in order to spend more time with her family.

The British actress shared the news of her decision during an appearance on the podcast “Table for Two.” Blunt explained to host Bruce Bozzi the challenge of juggling her personal life as a mother of two daughters and her acting career.

“Not always well, you know,” Blunt said. “It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know. But this year I’m not working.”

Blunt, who shares her family with husband and fellow actor John Krasinski, has worked on a slew of projects back-to-back over the past seven years, including “The Girl on the Train” (2016), “A Quiet Place” (2018), “A Quiet Place II” (2020) and “The English” (2022). She also starred in the now-completed and highly-anticipated film “Oppenheimer,” which will be released on July 21.

“I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9 – like we’re in the last year of single digits – and I just feel there’s cornerstones to their day that is so important when they’re little,” Blunt went on.

The actress added that she wants to be even more involved in her daughter’s daily activities, and that’s what prompted her move to take a break.

“And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up?’ ‘Will you take me to school?’ ‘Will you pick me up?’ ‘Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them, for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”