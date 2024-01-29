Paramount Advertising has added Spotify’s Emily Huo and TikTok’s Luke Peng to its ranks as part of an effort to win over small and medium-sized business advertisers.

The pair will be tasked with overseeing the launch of Paramount Ad Manager, the company’s self-service advertising platform, which will put EyeQ, its suite of streaming and creative ad solutions, into the hands of SMB advertisers.

Over the years, the number of advertisers working with Paramount has grown from several hundred to tens of thousands each quarter, Paramount Advertising president John Halley said in a memo to staff on Monday.

“It’s an extraordinary achievement that speaks to the power and appeal of our content, as well as the breadth of programmatic integrations that have made Paramount’s streaming inventory accessible in a variety of markets across a multitude of buy-side platforms. Television advertising now is available not just to the top advertisers in the industry, but to businesses of all sizes,” he said.

“Exponential growth in the advertiser base was always the promise of digital, where impressions are bought one at a time, and there is no minimum threshold for campaign investment. And while we have seen the advertiser floodgates open across EyeQ, we now seek to evolve and scale our relationships with the small and medium businesses (SMBs) that are fueling this expansion.”

Huo, who is based in San Francisco, joins the media conglomerate as a senior vice president of small and medium-sized business advertising, where she’ll be responsible for crafting and executing the division’s go-to-market strategy, including product, marketing sales and support. At Spotify, Huo was instrumental in scaling the company’s SMB business as global director of SMB advertising. Prior to that, she held positions at Reddit and Twitter.

Peng, who will be based in New York and report to Huo, joins as VP of Product for the division, where he will be focused on the development and optimization of the SMB platform and product. In addition to TikTok, Peng’s other previous stints include Wish and PayPal, where he helped build SMB products from inception to scale.

“We are one of the few ad-supported streamers with a geo-targeted inventory supply vast enough to connect directly and drive results for the SMB segment, and under the leadership of Emily and Luke, we are doubling down on these efforts, bringing in experienced senior management to drive marketplace expansion,” Halley added.