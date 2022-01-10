‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4

The journey for “Emily in Paris” is getting longer.

On Monday, Netflix announced it had renewed the romantic comedy series, which stars Lily Collins, for Season 3 and Season 4.

“Emily in Paris” stars Collins as the titular character, an American lands a dream job at a luxury marketing company in Paris, redoing their social media strategy. Season 2, which dropped last month on the streamer, saw Emily “getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life,” reads a Netflix logline.

“Emily in Paris” made the Netflix global Top 10 list during the week of its Dec. 22 premiere. According to stats from the streamer, viewers watched around 107.6 million hours that week.

“Emily in Paris” is from creator and showrunner Darren Star. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media. Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns serve as executive producers for Jax Media, other executive producers include Star and Andrew Fleming. Raphaël Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Collins, Shihan Fey and Jake Fuller are producers on the show.

The series stars Collins, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie, with recurring guest star Kate Walsh. Season 2’s new cast members included Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard.