On screen, Emma Roberts’ kiss with Kim Kardashian may look sexually charged, but behind the scenes on “American Horror Story: Delicate” the reality was a lot sillier.

“Seeing it, it looks so intense but meanwhile we were laughing,” Roberts said Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show.” “We kissed, and they said cut, and Kim looked at me and started laughing. I was like, ‘What?’ I had her gloss all over my face. We had to do major clean up in between every take because she has the most perfect glossed lips, obviously. It was everywhere.”

The kiss, which appeared in the trailer for the second half of “Delicate,” was widely discussed by fans of the FX horror anthology. However, Roberts said the moment was “kind of another day at the office.” It wasn’t until Roberts’ sister rebuked her for not mentioning kissing the mega celebrity that Roberts realized how big of a deal the moment was.

“You forget about it,” Roberts admitted to Fallon.

It makes sense that this particular moment would slip the actor’s mind. Over the six seasons Roberts has appeared on the series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, she has acted alongside Kathy Bates’ decapitated head, been murdered by the antichrist and has been butchered onscreen by a gang of cult members donning clown masks. Kissing a Kardashian ranks pretty low when it comes to wild moments on this long-running show.

Based on the book “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, “Delicate” marks the first season of the FX original to not have Ryan Murphy as its showrunner. Instead, Halley Feiffer leads this season. The installment revolves around Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts), an on-the-rise actress who’s desperate to become pregnant. But when she gets everything she wants, her professional and maternal aspirations are put to the test as she starts to believe everyone around her is gaslighting her. In addition to Roberts and Kardashian, this season stars Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Denis O’Hare.

The first five episodes of the season originally premiered in late September and October of 2023. However, production of the drama was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. “American Horror Story: Delicate” returned on Wednesday with new episodes set to air Wednesdays on FX.