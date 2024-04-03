‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Cast & Character Guide

After a five-month wait, “American Horror Story: Delicate” returns with a second batch of episodes on April 3. The first installment of the long-running series to be based on a novel, Season 12 is inspired by “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Rollins and stars Emma Roberts as an up-and-coming actress campaigning for an Oscar and trying to get pregnant when her life takes a hard left into “Rosemary’s Baby” territory.

It’s “American Horror Story,” so you know there’s going to be a huge ensemble with some familiar faces — depending on the season, you might see some familiar characters, too. However, the “Delicate” cast is mostly made up of fresh meat, including socialite and reality superstar Kim Kardashian as a trash-talking, scene-stealing Hollywood manager. Here’s a handy who’s who of the “American Horror Story: Delicate” cast, the characters they play and where you’ve seen them before.

Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott

Emma Roberts stars in “Delicate” as Anna Victoria Alcott, an indie actress on the rise after the breakout success of her latest film, “The Auteur.” Anna is married to Dex and they’re actively trying to conceive, pursuing fertility treatments in the hopes of starting a family. Anna is repped by her best friend, Siobhan.

Roberts is perhaps best known for her work on “American Horror Story” — she’s starred in four previous seasons (“1984,” “Apocalypse,” “Freak Show” and “Coven”) and also appeared briefly in “Cult.” She also starred in Ryan Murphy’s “Scream Queens.” The daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece to Julia Roberts, the actress is also known for her film roles, including “Scream 4,” “We’re the Millers,” “The Blackcoat’s Daughter,” “Holidate,” “Nerve” and, most recently, “Madame Web.”

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Corbyn

Kim Kardashian plays Anna’s best friend and publicist Siobhan Corbyn, a Hollywood heavy-hitter who is helping Anna launch her career into the A-list. Siobhan and Anna met at an IVF support group, though Siobhan miscarried, which Anna worries she holds against her.

Kardashian is a juggernaut reality star with a staggering social media following. She is best known for her 20-year E! series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and the recent Hulu follow-up “The Kardashians.” She is also the founder of the popular shapewear brand SKIMS and has become an outspoken voice for criminal justice reform as she pursues a law degree.

Matt Czuchry as Dex Harding

Matt Czuchry plays Anna’s husband, Dex Harding, a contender for worst TV husband of all time (though “AHS” has a few heavyweight contenders for that title). Dex was previously married to Adeline Harding, who died under mysterious circumstances. He also works with an artist, Sonia, who bears a stunning resemblance to his late wife.

Czurchry’s best-known roles include Logan Huntzberger on “Gilmore Girls” and the Netflix revival “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” Cary Agos on “The Good Wife” and Dr. Conrad Hawkins on “The Resident.” His previous credits also include the “Friday Night Lights” series, “7th Heaven” and “Veronica Mars.”

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Sonia Shawcross/Adeline

Annabelle Dexter-Jones plays a dual role as an artist named Sonia Shawcross, who works with Dex, as well as Dex’s deceased wife Adeline. She’s best known for playing Naomi Pierce on HBO’s “Succession.” Previous credits also include “Under the Silver Lake,” “Red Oaks,” “Based on a True Story,” “The Deuce,” “Holy Motors” and “Ravage.” Dexter-Jones also wrote, directed and starred in the short film “Cecile on the Phone,” which played at Sundance in 2016.

Juliana Canfield as Talia

Talia is an artist who was close friends with Dex’s late wife, Adeline, and who still works with Dex. Though she’s openly hostile to Anna at times, she also offers them a place to stay after a stalker invades their home. Canfield is best known for playing Kendall Roy’s assistant, Jess Jordan, in “Succession.” She also starred as Beth Deville in FX and Hulu’s “Y: The Last Man” adaptation.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nicolette

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez plays Nicolette, another mysterious character who appears in Anna’s life during her pregnancy. Nicolette is Talia’s house manager and a single mother raising a young baby. Rodriguez is a Golden Globe-winning, Emmy-nominated actress best known for her role in the FX series “Pose.” Previous roles include “tick, tick… BOOM!,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “The Big Take,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Luke Cage” and, most recently, the voice of Nightbird in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Cara Delevingne as Ivy

Cara Delevingne stars as the mysterious woman named Ivy, we don’t know much about her, but she’s been following and menacing Anna throughout her pregnancy journey. Delevingne is an actress and former model who did campaigns and walked runways for many of the top fashion brands. Her screenwork includes films “Suicide Squad,” “Paper Towns,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” and the shows “Carnival Row” and “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2, the latter of which earned her a SAG Award nomination for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Julie White as IO Preecher

Julie White plays another mysterious figure who’s been stalking Anna during her pregnancy, IO Preecher. The actress has a long résumé that includes the roles of Nadine in “Grace Under Fire,” Sam’s mom Judy Witwicky in the “Transformers” franchise, Dr. Anne Morella on “Law & Order: SVU,” Lorraine Zimmer on “Designated Survivor” and Maggie Shaw on “NCIS: Hawai’i.” Previous credis also include “Six Feet Under,” “And Just Like That…,” “Man Seeking Woman,” “Nurse Jackie” and “Go On.”

Denis O’Hare as Dr. Hill

“American Horror Story” regular Denis O’Hare plays Anna’s sketchy, very “Dead Ringers”-coded fertility doctor. Emmy, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated O’Hare has appeared in eight seasons of “American Horror Story”: “Murder House,” “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Hotel,” “Roanoke,” “NYC,” the “Red Tide” portion of “Double Feature” and now, “Delicate.” He also appeared in the spin-off series “American Horror Stories.”

Outside of the “AHS”-verse, O’Hare is a veteran character actor with nearly 100 credits on his résumé, including “True Blood,” “American Gods,” “This Is Us,” “Big Little Lies” and “Brothers & Sisters.” His films include “The Proposal,” “Garden State,” “Late Night,” “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Milk.”

Billie Lourd as Ashley

Billie Lourd plays one of two women in a sinister, powerful, seemingly immortal duo tied up in the mysterious, cultish organization trading fortune and fame away to women for their babies. Anna meets them as “The Ashleys,” a top crisis PR team that helps her regain steam in her Oscars campaign.

Lourd has become an “American Horror Story” mainstay after joining in Season 7, “Cult.” She has since appeared in “1984,” the “Red Tide” half of “Double Feature,” “NYC” and “Delicate.” She also appeared in “American Horror Stories.” Daughter of late “Star Wars” icon and acclaimed actress Carrie Fisher, Lourd made her debut in the 2015 film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Her previous work also includes “Scream Queens,” “Booksmart” and “Ticket to Paradise.”

Leslie Grossman as Ashleigh

Leslie Grossman plays Ashleigh, the other half of Lourd’s mysterious duo. This is Grossman’s sixth season of “American Horror Story” after she made her series debut in “Cult.” She’s appeared in every season since, leading up to “Delicate”: “Apocalypse,” “1984,” both parts of “Double Feature,” and “NYC.” Grossman’s previous work also includes “Popular,” “The Good Place,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Love, Victor,” “Goliath” and “What I Like About You.”