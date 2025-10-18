Emma Stone’s ‘Bugonia’ to Host LA Screening Where Attendees Are Required to Be Bald: ‘A Barber Will Be on Site’

Emma Stone’s new film “Bugonia” is set to pull off a hair-raising publicity stunt, as attendees for an upcoming screening have been asked to shave their heads to gain admittance.

DoLA, an events website promoting different opportunities around Los Angeles, Calif., posted about a free, special advanced screening for “Bugonia” at the Culver Theater on Monday — with the catch being that attendees have to be “bald” or “willing to be bald.”

“This special screening is for anyone who is bald,” the event posting read. “If you are not bald, we will have a barber on site to shave your head in order for you to watch the film.”

Per the announcement, the barber will be at the theater two hours before the 8 p.m. screening begins. So, there will be plenty of time to shave any head that requires it.

The post added: “This event is a first come, first serve screening. Ticket does not guarantee admission, so please arrive early. A portion of the screening will be filmed for promotional purposes.”

In an Instagram post for the screening, DoLA added: “This is real. And yes, part of it will be filmed.”

For those who’ve yet to catch the “Bugonia” trailer, Stone finds herself bald in the movie after she’s kidnapped by two conspiracy-obsessed men — who believe her CEO character is an alien with plans to destroy the planet.

“Bugonia,” which was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, written by Will Tracy and based off the Korean thriller “Save the Green Planet!,” also stars Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone.

The film will have a limited release in the United States on Oct. 24 before a wide release on October 31.