Emma Stone Confirms Andrew Garfield Lied to Her About Being in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Admits She Hasn’t Seen It | Video

Andrew Garfield lied to just about everyone about his appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and that includes his former co-star Emma Stone. The actress confirmed this week that he gave up nothing, despite her asking, and also revealed she still hasn’t seen the movie.

Back in 2022, during an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Garfield revealed that he did indeed stonewall Stone when she texted him to ask about the film. So, when Stone appeared on the same podcast this week, Horowitz double-checked that that was actually how it went.

“Yeah! Yeah he never — I asked him if he was going to be in that, and he was like ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Stone confirmed. “I was like ‘What? Oh, I guess that means no?’ But it wasn’t no! It was yes.”

Stone even applauded Garfield for keeping the secret so close to the vest. At that, Horowitz asked whether Stone has seen the film, considering there is a heartbreaking nod to her “Amazing Spider-Man” character Gwen Stacy, from Garfield himself.

“I haven’t seen it, no,” she admitted. “It would be very emotional, I’m sure. Yeah. But I heard it was fantastic. I will see it, eventually.”

Indeed, the moment is incredibly emotional for Garfield’s Peter Parker. Though the movie came out four years ago, consider this your spoiler warning if, like Stone, you still haven’t seen “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

In the film’s climactic final battle, Zendaya’s Michelle falls off a high-up scaffolding. As Tom Holland’s Peter Parker jumps to save her, he’s cut off by Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and it appears she’ll fall to her death. But, Garfield’s Peter sees her and is able to get to her in time.

Learning from his mistake with Gwen in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” in which he accidentally killed her by snapping her spine with his webbing in an attempt to save her, Peter grabs onto MJ fully, then shoots his webbing up, to give them both a safe landing.

On the ground, MJ sees how distraught Peter is, clearing flashing back to Gwen’s death, but he tearfully assures her that he’s OK.