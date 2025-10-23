Emma Stone Collapses on Colbert After Realizing There Won’t Be a ‘Next Time’ on the Show: ‘Noooo!’ | Video

Emma Stone had a fun moment with Stephen Colbert get interrupted on Wednesday night by the realization that there won’t be a “next time” for her, now that “The Late Show” is ending in May.

Stone spent part of her interview talking about how her mom, Krista, influenced her taste at a young age, including by introducing her to “Saturday Night Live” and clips of the late, great Gilda Radner, whom Stone said is still her “absolute hero.” Colbert, in turn, noted that Stone has hosted “SNL” five times to date. “It’s the best,” she said of working on the late night sketch comedy staple.

“‘SNL’ is like my favorite place in the entire world,” the Oscar winner added, to which Colbert joked, “Well, thanks for stopping by the Ed Sullivan [Theater].” Turning her voice up to a higher register, Stone jested back, “This is good, too! I like it here as well … Can we do a sketch?” When Colbert responded that they “100% could,” Stone excitedly replied, “Okay! Next time.”

“Wait! Noooo!” she then immediately remarked, grabbing Colbert’s hand as she realized the slim likelihood of her actually appearing again on the CBS talk show before it ends next year. The “Bugonia” star then rested her head on her and Colbert’s hands, an action which the “Late Show” host reciprocated.

Hoping to lighten the moment a little, Colbert reassured Stone, “Hey! I’m here until May, baby.” Taking Stone up on her sketch request, the “Late Show” host added, “We’ll write it up. We’ll send you some pitches. Now, you have to do a sketch.” Still emotional, Stone responded, “I’ll do a sketch with you. I’d love to.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stone revealed that, in addition to introducing her to “SNL,” her mother has also formed a close friendship with her “Bugonia” director Yorgos Lanthimos. The filmmaker, whom Stone has made four films with so far, even purportedly asked for her mother’s notes while he was editing their latest collaboration. At one point in the post-production process, Lanthimos apparently remarked, “What did Krista think?”

“I was like, ‘Well, there is this one scene that, you know,’ — I can’t give away but — ‘she thinks that it’s too much of this moment and should go like this,’ and he was like, ‘Ok,’ and then edited it!” Stone recalled. “He listens to my mom! He really respects her taste and he’s like, ‘Well, if Krista said it, okay. Yeah, I’ll change it.’”