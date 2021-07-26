Silver Medalist Emma Weyant Makes 'Fearless' Olympic Debut With Taylor Swift Towel (Video)

U.S. Olympic swimmer and silver medalist Emma Weyant revealed her "Love Story" with Taylor Swift by bringing a towel adorned with the star's lyrics to the Tokyo Olympics — a good luck charm that made Weyant "Fearless" prior to her silver-medal winning performance Saturday.

The 19-year-old Weyant — who won a silver medal for her performance in the 400 Meter Individual Medley — has been a TSwift fan since she was little.

"I have this Taylor Swift towel that I've brought to every single swim meet since I was 9 years old," Weyant said in an NBC Video Saturday. "I brought it with me today for the 400 IM and I had it with me in the ready room."

Weyant's love for Swift has proved to make "Sparks Fly" after she played Swift's hit song "...Ready For It?" before entering the pool and earning her first Olympic medal.

"When I was on the way to the pool, I had my playlist on shuffle and I had some 'Reputation' vibes going on today," Weyant said, "I think the last song that played was '...Ready For it?' and I thought that was fitting because, let the Games begin."

Following the sale of Big Machine Records, the record label Swift left in 2018, to music manager Scooter Braun, Braun secured the rights to all the master recordings for Swift’s old music. However, since Swift negotiated to own the master rights to all the music she creates going forward, Swift has been rerecording her music so that she will own the copyright of her new music.

Swift announced in June that she will re-release "Red (Taylor's Version)" in November, saying on Twitter, "This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red."

Emma Weyant is a Sarasota, Florida native and will enter her first-year at the University of Virginia this fall.