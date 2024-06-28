Emmys Tap Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tony Hale to Present 2024 Nominations

The TV Academy tapped “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and “Veep” Emmy winner Tony Hale to present nominations for the 76th annual ceremony on July 17.

Lee Ralph and Hale will unveil the nominees alongside TV Academy chair Cris Abrego. The ceremony, which begins at 8:30 a.m PT/11:30 a.m. ET, is slated to stream live from the El Capitan in downtown Los Angeles.

The 76th annual ceremony marks the second Emmys show in 2024, after the 75th show was postponed from from Sept. 18, 2023 to Jan. 15, 2024 due to the Hollywood strikes.

The upcoming Emmys will take place Sept. 15 and will air live coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

Ralph won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance as Barbara Howard in “Abbott Elementary” in 2022, during which she opened her acceptance speech by belting out Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species.” She was nominated in the same category in 2023, and could very well receive another nomination this year.

Recognized for his role as Gary Walsh in HBO’s “Veep,” Hale has scored six Emmy nominations and two wins, including outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series in 2013 and 2015. Hale also won an Emmy for outstanding lead performance in a children’s program for “The Mysterious Benedict Society” in 2023.

“While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling,” Abrego said in a statement. “Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration.”