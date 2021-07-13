Emmy Noms Announcers Flubbed a Bunch of Famous Names – What’s Up With That?

Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones botched the names of several notable performers during the 2021 Emmy nominations Tuesday morning.

“This Is Us” star and two-time Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones called Anya Taylor-Joy as “Anne Taylor-Joy” during the announcement for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated for her performance in “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Cephas also whiffed on Aidy Byrant’s name when announcing her as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Shrill” by calling her “Aida Bryant.”

Jasmine Cephas Jones, meanwhile, mispronounced Jason Sudeikis during the nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, calling him “Jason Sudesky.” Sudeikis was nominated for his performance in “Ted Lasso.”

The father-daughter duo had the unveiling honors alongside Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

