Emmy Winners by the Numbers: HBO Is Leading Network, ‘Watchmen’ Tops Series

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards are in the books and HBO topped all other platforms with 30 total wins and its Regina Kinda-led limited series “Watchmen” took home 11 statuettes, the most of any show nominated this year.

In a distant second to HBO was Netflix with 21 victories. Pop TV came in third place with 10 golden ladies, nine of which went to the final season of Dan Levy and Eugene Levy’s “Schitt’s Creek,” making that show the second-biggest winner of the night among programs.

Other networks/streaming services near the top of the winners list were Disney+ and NBC, which tied at No. 4 with 8 wins apiece. In fifth place was VH1 with six statuettes, followed by a tie for sixth between ABC and National Geographic, with both channels picking up five wins.

In the series race, behind winner “Watchmen” and runnerup “Schitt’s Creek” were Disney+’s live-action “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” and HBO’s media-empire drama “Succession” with seven awards each, VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with six, and four for both HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Readers can find a complete list of winners here.

See the winners broken down by network and show below.

Wins by Network:

HBO – 30

Netflix – 21

Pop TV – 10

Disney+ – 8

NBC – 8

VH1 – 6

ABC – 5

National Geographic – 5

Adult Swim – 4

Prime Video – 4

CNN – 3

Fox – 3

CBS – 2

FX Networks – 2

Quibi – 2

A&E – 1

AMC – 1

Apple TV – 1

Apple TV+ – 1

BBC America – 1

Discovery Channel – 1

Epix – 1

ESPN – 1

History – 1

Hulu – 1

MagicLabsMedia.com – 1

Oculus – 1

Showtime – 1

USA Network – 1

YouTube – 1

Wins by Show:

“Watchmen” – 11

“Schitt’s Creek” – 9

“Succession” – 7

“The Mandalorian” – 7

“Saturday Night Live” – 6

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – 6

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” – 4

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – 4

“Apollo 11” – 3

“Cheer”- 3

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” – 3

“Euphoria” – 3

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” – 3

“#FreeRayshawn” – 2

“Hollywood” – 2

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times'” – 2

“The Cave” – 2

“The Crown” – 2

“The Oscars” – 2

“American Factory” – 1

“The Apollo” – 1

“Archer” – 1

“Bad Education” – 1

“Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler” – 1

“Big Mouth” – 1

“Big Mouth Guide to Life” – 1

“black-ish” – 1

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” – 1

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds” – 1

“Create Together” – 1

“Forky Asks a Question: What Is Love?” – 1

“The Godfather of Harlem” – 1

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – 1

“I Know This Much Is True” – 1

“Insecure” – 1

“Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” – 1

“Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” – 1

“The Kennedy Center Honors” – 1

“The Last Dance” – 1

“The Line” – 1

“The Masked Singer” – 1

“The Messy Truth VR Experience” – 1

“The Morning Show” – 1

“Mr. Robot” – 1

“National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds” – 1

“Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer” – 1

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” – 1

“Life Below Zero” – 1

“One Day at a Time” – 1

“Ozark” – 1

“Queer Eye” – 1

“The Ranch” – 1

“Rick and Morty” – 1

“Seven Worlds, One Planet” – 1

“Shameless” – 1

“So You Think You Can Dance” – 1

“Star Trek: Picard” – 1

“Stranger Things” – 1

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira” – 1

“This Is Us” – 1

“Unorthodox” – 1

“Vikings” – 1

“We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest” – 1

“Why We Hate” – 1

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – 1