Emmys to Require COVID Testing on Top of Vaccine Proof for All Attendees

Emmys guests will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend this year’s ceremonies, the TV Academy announced Thursday.

The announcement comes a week after the academy moved to restrict the number of guests who will be allowed to attend. A vaccine mandate had already been in place. The decision stems from the continued surge of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles and across the U.S. due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Guests will be “will be required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID test prior to admission to all Emmy ceremonies,” the TV Academy said in a statement.

The tests must be taken within two days prior to the ceremony the guests will be attending. For the main Emmys telecast, set for Sunday, Sept. 19, guests will have to be tested on or after Sept. 17. For the two Creative Arts ceremonies, the tests must be taken on or after either Sept. 9 or Sept. 10.

“Information on submitting proof of vaccination and test results will be provided directly to nominees/publicists/representatives next week,” the TV Academy said.

Both the Emmys and Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies will be held in person at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. Per the Academy, the event will utilize an “indoor/outdoor” setting and socially distanced audience seating.

The Emmys broadcast will air live on Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. The Creative Arts ceremony will tape on Sept. 11 and 12, with an edited broadcast to air Saturday, Sept. 18 on FXX.