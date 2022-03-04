Endeavor Content Promotes 3 TV Execs

Television executives Maggie Burkhead, Katie Giarla and Mina Baban have each been promoted to vice president, TV development, for Endeavor Content, the company announced Friday.

The three execs are all based in Endeavor’s Beverly Hills headquarters.

“Katie, Maggie and Mina have all played integral parts in building Endeavor Content’s TV studio. Each of their tastes, talents, and relationships have helped grow our business and we are excited for this next chapter,” said Joe Hipps, executive president, TV, at Endeavor’s film and TV studio, in a statement.

The newly promoted executives will be overseeing content for premium streaming platforms and cable networks. They will also manage the studio’s producer partnerships and joint ventures in the US, Canada, UK, Scandinavia, Mexico, Latin America, Korea, India and MENA (Middle East and North Africa).

Burkhead, previously Director, TV, has been with Endeavor Content since 2019. Prior to the Endeavor post, she served at National Geographic Channel where she helped build their scripted programming. She was also one of the first employees at former cable network WGN America.

In her Endeavor Content role, Burkhead oversees a slate that includes Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” starring Nicole Kidman, “Wolf Like Me” starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad on Peacock, the female-driven anthology series “Roar”” premiering on April 15 at Apple TV+, “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” starring and executive produced by Sigourney Weaver for Amazon – all from Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories – as well as “The Plot” for Disney’s Onyx Collective/Hulu. “The Plot,” which Burkhead shepherded for the studio, and is executive produced by Layne Eskridge’s POV Entertainment, Kristen Campo’s Campout Productions, Know Wonder and showrunner Abby Ajayi.

Giarla, who was previously Director, TV Development, joined Enedeavor in 2018 after launching her career in the literary department at WME. She covers a talent and producer slate that includes –the upcoming Life & Beth, starring, written and produced by Amy Schumer,premiering March 18th on Hulu, “Lady in the Lake,” directed by DGA Award winner Alma Har’el and starring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o at Apple TV+, Tokyo Vice, created, written and executive produced by playwright J.T. Rogers, with executive producer Michael Mann directing the pilot, premiering April 7 on HBO MAX, and the Taika Waititi-led horror comedy “The Auteur” for Showtime.

Baban joined EC in 2020 after four years at Amazon Studios in drama development, where she oversaw international co-productions including “Zero Zero Zero” and “A Very English Scandal.” Baban oversees the studio’s global partnerships and their respective creative slates including CJ Entertainment’s Studio Dragon and Bon Factory in Korea, Nordic Drama Queens in Scandinavia, Exile Content in Latin America, Blink Studios in Canada, Katara Studios in MENA, and Reliance Entertainment in India.

Endeavor said in the statement that between January and April of this year, Endeavor Content’s Hipps-led TV Studio will launch five new original series premiering across Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Peacock – including creator Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller’s recently premiered Severance, streaming on Apple TV+.