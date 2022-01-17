Entertainment Weekly Editor in Chief Mary Margaret in 2021 (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca) Festival)

Entertainment Weekly Editor in Chief Mary Margaret in 2021 (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca) Festival)

Entertainment Weekly Has Become ‘a Joke,’ Staffer Says in Bombshell Internal Email (Exclusive)

by | January 17, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Over a year after the ouster of the outlet’s top editor amid misconduct accusations, negativity remains

Entertainment Weekly, which fired its top editor a year ago amid complaints about his racist and sexist comments, is reeling from a new set of staff complaints, this time about a lack of editorial leadership and — as a bombshell email sent to top editors alleged — declining standards that the author claims have “made a joke” of the publication.

Signed by “the elephant in the room,” the internal email sent to top editors in early January and obtained by TheWrap said the “writing at EW has gone downhill.” “Yes, page hits are important,” reads the email sent to editor-in-chief Mary Margaret and at least a half-dozen other staffers at the outlet, which includes a monthly print magazine as well as a website. “But people are eventually going to tune out if articles are poorly written. The out of context clickbait titles, posting out of context quotes… and film reviews that sound like paid-for PR pieces from studios completely make a joke of our magazine and entertainment journalism.” 

Lindsey Ellefson

Media reporter • lindsey.ellefson@thewrap.com • Twitter: @ellefs0n

