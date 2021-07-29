eOne Names Jillian Share as Co-President of Film Production

Entertainment One (eOne) announced on Thursday that it has named Jillian Share as co-president of production for the studio’s film division. She will work alongside presiding film production head Zev Forman starting on August 2 and report to film division President Nick Meyer starting on August 2.



Share comes to eOne from David Heyman’s Heyday Films, where she served as EVP of Development and Production. Among the titles she helped acquire and develop are the Netflix true-story crime film “Ghost in the Machine,” which is being produced by Issa Rae, as well as an adaptation of “Apples Never Fall,” the latest novel from “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty.

“Jillian’s extensive production experience and strong relationships within the creative community are a great addition to our group’s leadership. As we continue to develop Hasbro’s iconic IP into features, we are also focused on complementary projects for our slate that tell unique stories from both emerging and established filmmakers. eOne has always been and remains committed to the filmmaking community, with Jillian joining Zev in leading our development and production efforts, we could not be more excited for what lies ahead,” stated Meyer.

“This is such an exciting time for eOne and I feel fortunate to be able to join Nick’s team as he leads the studio to new heights. It’s obviously a rare opportunity when a company already owns some of the richest IP in media but is simultaneously determined to nurture and amplify original ideas from both established and emerging creators. I cannot wait to partner with Zev in further building eOne’s trove of impressive projects,” said Share.

eOne’s upcoming production slate includes several franchise blockbusters that will be released by Paramount as part of a production deal with the studio, including “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback and a currently untitled adaptation of the hit role-playing game “Dungeons & Dragons” starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.