Marjorie Taylor Greene Promises to Read ‘Every Damn Name’ of Epstein Clients as Trump Decries ‘Democrat Hoax’ | Video

A bipartisan cadre of House members, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), urged the Justice Department on Wednesday to release a trove of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, with Greene vowing to read the names of his clients from the House floor if they’re provided to her.

Greene, appearing alongside Epstein victims and Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) near the U.S. Capitol steps, defended the women against criticism that they could name their abusers themselves. She said the women had gone through their own traumas and would have to live with the fear of retaliation if they outed those who abused them.

“These are some of the richest, most powerful people in the world that could sue these women into poverty and homelessness,” Greene said. “Yeah, it’s a scary thing to name names, but I will tell you, I’m not afraid to name names. So, if they want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol, on the House floor, and I’ll say every damn name that abused these women. I can do that, for them.”

Greene represents one of the few GOP defectors who signed onto Khanna and Massie’s bill urging the DOJ to release the files. Other signees include Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Her promise comes as President Donald Trump and his administration seek to move away from the Epstein story, which they turned into a maelstrom in July after the DOJ said it would not disclose any more files related to the case. Massie and Khanna have since organized a bipartisan effort to get the DOJ to release its entire collection of files, needing 218 signatories to pass the House.

One of the victims on Wednesday shared how Epstein would brag about his friendships with high-profile people — Trump chief among them.

For decades, the rich and powerful protected Jeffrey Epstein while innocent women and children lived in silence and shame.



That shame does NOT belong to the victims, it belongs to every politician, bureaucrat, and elite who turned a blind eye.



The FBI, DOJ, CIA, and Epstein’s… pic.twitter.com/PGTfdC9UyU — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 3, 2025

“His biggest brag, forever, was that he was very good friends with Donald Trump,” survivor Chauntae Davies said. “He had an 8-by-10 framed picture of him on his desk with the two of them. Like they were very close.”

The White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Greene’s remarks. Trump, however, continued to downplay the story during an Oval Office press event on Wednesday, labeling it a “Democrat hoax” meant to distract from his accomplishments.

“It’s really a Democrat hoax, because they’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success that we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been president,” he said.

Greene, meanwhile, told CNN she urged Trump to host the Epstein victims at the White House. “They deserve to be there,” she said.