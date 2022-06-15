Dakota Fanning will star alongside Denzel Washington in “The Equalizer 3,” the third film in the action franchise from director Antoine Fuqua, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The casting reunites Fanning with Washington after the two starred together in the box office hit “Man on Fire” from 2004 when Fanning was still just a girl.

Sony has already set a release date of September 1, 2023 for the next “Equalizer” installment.

The plot for the new film is being kept under wraps, but Fuqua is returning to direct Washington as Robert McCall, and Richard Wenk, who penned both of the previous films, wrote the screenplay.

“The Equalizer 3” is produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington.

The first “Equalizer” movie from 2014 made $194 million worldwide and spawned a 2018 sequel that performed similarly with $190 million.

Dakota Fanning can currently be seen in Showtime’s “The First Lady” for director Susanne Bier and opposite Michelle Pfeiffer. She also stars in Steve Zaillian’s “Ripley” opposite Andrew Scott and reprised her role in season two of “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.”

Deadline first reported the news.