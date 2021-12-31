Eric Swalwell: Tucker Carlson ‘Radicalized’ Man Who Threatened My Life

Rep. Eric Swalwell identifies a Tucker Carlson fan as the person who threatened his life on social media, the Democratic California congressman said on Thursday.

Swalwell, who has been a very vocal foe of the Fox News personality, went into action to identify the man after Twitter failed to do so.

“A man DM’d I should be shot,” Swalwell wrote. “For my family’s safety, I asked Twitter for help ID’ing him. When Twitter fell short (thanks for trying!) I asked the guy his name (stringing him a bit) & why he threatened me. Meet Jeremy Marshall who told me he was radicalized by Tucker Carlson.”

Swalwell tweeted a number of direct message exchanges with Marshall, who said Swalwell was a “traitor” who would “hopefully…get hung one day.” He added, “Traitor u should be shot.”

Swalwell struck up a pleasant conversation with the man, asking his name and what part of Canada he was from. Marshall seemed surprised by the gesture, telling him, “Ur a lot more personable then (sic) you come across.” He went on to say he was concerned about accusations that the congressman was an “Asian spy.”

When Swalwell said he was targeted and was cleared by the FBI, Marshall apologized and wrote, “Well if I give you my last name I said some mean things to u that I shouldn’t have based on this convo so could get me in some trouble.” Swalwell said no offense was taken and was “glad we were able to clear this up.”

Marshall said he was “totally wrong” about him and asked, “Am I reading the wrong articles or is the media targeting u as much as possible.” Swalwell answered simply, “Fox News targeting. That’s all.”

When asked what news sites or politicians Marshall follow that made him so angry, Marshall mentioned Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson. “Tucker Carlson slammed u too much and lost me when he started saying u had multiple STD’s. So at least he went so overboard he can’t be believed anymore.”

Swalwell said he “he engaged with this guy to learn as much as I could about his identity to share with law enforcement.”

“Bottom-line,” Swalwell wrote, “the lies from Tucker and others are radicalizing people across not just America but the world. And the lies are inspiring people to make threats of violence against lawmakers. Tucker & Co. know this. And that’s why they tell their lies. They want to incite the mob.”

After their interaction, Marshall said that he had gotten “a ton of not so nice messages right back at me. I’m deserving I’ll agree.”

Swalwell asked for those supporters of his to stop. “Please do not threaten/harass Jeremy. Let the law/Instagram hold him accountable.”

You can read the entire thread by clicking here.